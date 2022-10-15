For the drive home in Florence: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
