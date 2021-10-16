 Skip to main content
Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

