For the drive home in Florence: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Monday. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see suns…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect periods…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Florence will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
For the drive home in Florence: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Florence. …
Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly …
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Florence. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Keep an …
How the costs of disasters like Hurricane Ian are calculated and why it takes so long to add them up
Preliminary property damage estimates for Ian so far range from $42 billion to as much as $258 billion, with some landing in the middle.
It will be a warm day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies t…