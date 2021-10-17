 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Oct. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Florence: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Florence folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert