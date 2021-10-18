Oct. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Florence folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.