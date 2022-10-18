This evening in Florence: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect periods…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Florence will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are…
Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see suns…
How the costs of disasters like Hurricane Ian are calculated and why it takes so long to add them up
Preliminary property damage estimates for Ian so far range from $42 billion to as much as $258 billion, with some landing in the middle.
For the drive home in Florence: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Florence. …