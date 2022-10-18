 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

