For the drive home in Florence: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. It should be …
It will be a warm day in Florence. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today.…
The sea ice cover in the Arctic Ocean is a key part of our climate system. The sea ice brightness reflects more solar energy to space than open water.
This evening's outlook for Florence: A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Florence area can e…
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
The Florence area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will…