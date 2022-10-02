This evening in Florence: Cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Ian went from tropical storm to Category 4 monster in 36 hours. It's a dangerous phenomenon that climate change may make more common.
