Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph.