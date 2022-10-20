Oct. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.