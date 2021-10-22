 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Florence: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Florence. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert