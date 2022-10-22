This evening in Florence: A few clouds. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
