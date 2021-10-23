Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Clear. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Sunday. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.