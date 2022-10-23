This evening's outlook for Florence: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
