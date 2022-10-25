 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Florence: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert