Oct. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.