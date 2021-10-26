This evening in Florence: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
