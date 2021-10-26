Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.