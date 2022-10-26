Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Florence will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.