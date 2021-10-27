Florence's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Florence folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 68% chance. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
