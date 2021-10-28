Florence's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Florence could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
