Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: Cloudy. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

