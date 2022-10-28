This evening in Florence: Cloudy. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation. Its density is low, and it can easily be crushed, unlike a hailstone.
