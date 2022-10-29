Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: Cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.