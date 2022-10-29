This evening in Florence: Cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation. Its density is low, and it can easily be crushed, unlike a hailstone.
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.