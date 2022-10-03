This evening's outlook for Florence: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
