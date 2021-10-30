Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 50F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Florence will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.