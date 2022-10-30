Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.