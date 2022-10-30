Florence's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
