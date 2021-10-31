Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Florence will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.