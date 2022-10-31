Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
