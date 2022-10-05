 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Florence will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

