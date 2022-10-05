This evening's outlook for Florence: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Florence will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
