Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.