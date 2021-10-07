 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Florence: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Friday, there is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a medium-high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert