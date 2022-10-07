 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Florence's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert