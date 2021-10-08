This evening in Florence: Showers with a possible thunderstorm in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
