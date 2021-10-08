 Skip to main content
Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: Showers with a possible thunderstorm in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

