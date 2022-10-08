This evening in Florence: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
