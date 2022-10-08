Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.