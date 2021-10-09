Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low around 65F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Oct. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
