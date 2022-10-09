This evening in Florence: Mostly cloudy skies early with showers developing late. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The Florence area should see…
This evening in Florence: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecas…
The Florence area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Florence will be wa…
Hurricane Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Here's a look at the costliest U.S. hurricanes before Ian.
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. It s…
It will be a warm day in Florence. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies t…
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. …
Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. It shoul…
🎧 Learn what went right and wrong with Hurricane Ian forecasts on the Across the Sky podcast.