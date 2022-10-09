 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: Mostly cloudy skies early with showers developing late. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

