This evening's outlook for Florence: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low around 70F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Thursday. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
