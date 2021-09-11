 Skip to main content
Sep. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Clear. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

