This evening's outlook for Florence: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Monday. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cl…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rain…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
The Florence area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. How like…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings …
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderst…
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today.…
This evening's outlook for Florence: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 73F. Winds li…
Hurricane Kay is lashing Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula with wind and rain as authorities open shelters and close some roads. Kay had maximum sustained winds of 90 mph (150 kph) late Wednesday, with forecasters saying it could bring hurricane-force winds to parts of the peninsula beginning Thursday and possibly brush central Baja on Friday. Forecasters say there is a chance the outer bands of the big storm could bring heavy rain — and possibly flash floods — to parts of scorched Southern California and southwestern Arizona on Friday night and Saturday.