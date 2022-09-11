 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Monday. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

