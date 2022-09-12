Sep. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.