For the drive home in Florence: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
