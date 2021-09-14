For the drive home in Florence: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
