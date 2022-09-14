Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rain…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cl…
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Don't leave th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We'll see sunshine…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderst…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees.…
This evening's outlook for Florence: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Th…
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today…
Hurricane Kay is lashing Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula with wind and rain as authorities open shelters and close some roads. Kay had maximum sustained winds of 90 mph (150 kph) late Wednesday, with forecasters saying it could bring hurricane-force winds to parts of the peninsula beginning Thursday and possibly brush central Baja on Friday. Forecasters say there is a chance the outer bands of the big storm could bring heavy rain — and possibly flash floods — to parts of scorched Southern California and southwestern Arizona on Friday night and Saturday.
This evening's outlook for Florence: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 73F. Winds li…