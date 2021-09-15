Florence's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
