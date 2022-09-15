 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

