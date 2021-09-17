 Skip to main content
Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

For the drive home in Florence: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

