For the drive home in Florence: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 6…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perf…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Today's UV index is med…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on…
Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Monday…
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun…
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area will …
The Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but a…
- Updated
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.