This evening in Florence: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Sep. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Though it's a nice idea, artificially cooling ocean surfaces won't do much to stop the destructive power of a hurricane.
