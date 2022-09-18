Sep. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.