Sep. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.