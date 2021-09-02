Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.