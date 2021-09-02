This evening in Florence: Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
