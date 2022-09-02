Sep. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.