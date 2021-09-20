 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

{{featured_button_text}}

Florence's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's temperature in Florence will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert