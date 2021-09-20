Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's temperature in Florence will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.